Subscribe to our E-newsletter

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Larry Brechner moderates a discussion during a free public screening of the Ken Burns documentary The American Revolution at Valparaiso University on April 22, 2026.
Photo by Tony Santucci/Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
In Memoriam: Dr. Larry A. Brechner (1955–2026)
Dee Dotson
In Memoriam: Dr. Larry A. Brechner (1955–2026)By the Lakeshore Public Media Family
Hammond Indiana Police Department
Local News
Off-Duty Hammond Police Officer Involved in Multi-Vehicle Fatal Crash Under State Police Investigation
Dee Dotson
Indiana Senate Democratic Caucus
Local News
Indiana Senate Democrats to Wrap Up Statewide Listening Tour in Portage
Dee Dotson
Statewide News
Chris Ballard sits at a table in front of a microphone at a pre-draft press conference for the Indianapolis Colts Monday, April 21, 2025.
Courtesy of Indianapolis Colts
Colts fire longtime GM Chris Ballard after second-half collapse Sunday
Samantha Horton
Longtime Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has been fired. The decision game following a loss Sunday to the Tennessee Titans 26-20.
Amelia Earhart sits on her Lockheed Model 10-E Electra in March 1937.
Purdue University Libraries
Amelia Earhart search team says object in satellite image was likely trees, not plane wreckage
Samantha Horton
More than 100 people gathered outside the Gov. Mike Braun’s official residence in Indianapolis Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 for a "No Kings: Vote Early" rally urging voters to turn out in the November midterm elections.
Barb Anguiano
/
WFYI
No Kings rally outside Indiana governor's residence urges voters to turn out in November
Barb Anguiano
Independent Secretary of State Candidate Greg Ballard wants to keep the office out of politics. His opponents think there’s a problem with his proposal.
Benjamin Thorp
/
WFYI
Ballard sues Indiana Election Commission to ‘do its job’
Jill Sheridan
A child and staff member at St. Mary’s Early Childhood Center in Indianapolis. Gov. Mike Braun toured the facility Wednesday, April 29, 2026 to promote new funds for the state's childcare voucher program.
Dylan Peers McCoy
/
WFYI
Lawmakers at odds over childcare funding and capacity
Caroline Beck

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