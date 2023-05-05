Subscribe to our E-newsletter

© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News
Request for Valpo Council to speak out against gun violence sparks debate over meeting minutes
Michael Gallenberger
The Valparaiso City Council has so far declined to speak out against gun violence, and one council member feels the little discussion that has taken place hasn't been fully recorded in the meeting minutes.
