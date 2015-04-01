© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
The Atlanta Cheating Verdict: Some Context

By Anya Kamenetz
Published April 1, 2015 at 3:47 PM CDT
Former Deerwood Academy assistant principal Tabeeka Jordan is led to a holding cell. She is one of 11 Atlanta educators found guilty of racketeering.
Kent D. Johnson
/
AP
Today an Atlanta jury found eleven educators guilty of racketeering in a case that implicated dozens of schools and hundreds of educators. Their scheme: inflate scores on high-stakes standardized tests.

The case has drawn national attention, exposing widespread abuse and unethical behavior in the school district. Those convicted face decades in prison. But how much does it tell us about high-stakes testing in general?

Here's our post from August when the trial began, talking about larger issues of testing and the pressure on students and educators alike:

