Norway's Trade Minister Apologizes For Extending 2020

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Norway's trade minister is apologizing. She's in charge of implementing daylight savings (ph) time for the country, which means she's responsible for making this year one hour longer. Iselin Nybo told a news agency, as minister of time, I strongly regret that 2020 will be another hour longer. On the bright side, we now know there's such a thing as a minister of time, someone to complain to about every week seeming to contain a year of news. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.