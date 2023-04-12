Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger fills in a pothole himself

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was caught on camera filling in a pothole. In a video on Twitter, a driver stops to thank the 75-year-old actor, and here's Schwarzenegger's response.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER: You have to do it yourself. I mean, this is crazy. For three weeks, I've been waiting for this hole to be closed.

FADEL: If he runs for office again, his slogan can be, come with me if you want to live on smoother streets. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.