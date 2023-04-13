© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Solo passenger on commercial flight gets the private jet experience

Published April 13, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. What could be more luxurious than flying a private jet at a commercial airline price? When Paul Wilkinson arrived in an airport in Portugal, he found he was the only passenger on a plane to Ireland. During the three-hour flight, he got to chat with the pilot, and the crew called him King Paul. We don't know if they let him move out of a middle seat, but he definitely had no trouble finding his suitcase when he got to baggage claim. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.