© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Asset 1.png
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

15th century decorative box will be sold at auction

Published April 17, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Sometimes our most-prized possessions get lost in a pile of junk. That seemed to be the case for a rare 15th-century decorative box that had been sitting in a dusty attic since 1967. It once belonged to a World War II Army major. He bought it at an auction in 1946, but it's believed it first belonged to an emperor of the Ming Dynasty. It's set to hit an auction house for a second time next month. Hopefully it finds a new non-dusty home this time.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.