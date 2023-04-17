15th century decorative box will be sold at auction

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Sometimes our most-prized possessions get lost in a pile of junk. That seemed to be the case for a rare 15th-century decorative box that had been sitting in a dusty attic since 1967. It once belonged to a World War II Army major. He bought it at an auction in 1946, but it's believed it first belonged to an emperor of the Ming Dynasty. It's set to hit an auction house for a second time next month. Hopefully it finds a new non-dusty home this time.

