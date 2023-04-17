Irish man captures Guinness World Record for his massive 'Deadpool' collection

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Gareth Peter Pahliney of Ireland recently made it into the "Guinness Book Of World Records" for his massive collection of memorabilia of the Marvel character Deadpool. Pahliney has over 2,200 pieces of merch from the merc with a mouth, and he says the collection is still growing. Now, one thing he'd like to add - a photo with Ryan Reynolds. Pahliney says the star of the "Deadpool" movies has an open invite to tour the Deadpool cave.

