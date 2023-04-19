Secret Service apprehends toddler who trespassed onto White House grounds

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. A teeny tiny toddler trespassed on the grounds of the White House Tuesday. Seems the tot squeezed through the metal fencing, which triggered its security systems. The Secret Service was quickly able to chase down the intrepid little intruder, probably because their legs are a lot longer. Anyways, a toddler did the same thing back in 2014, and the Secret Service said then that they would have questioned the boy, but he hadn't learned to talk yet.