Murphy, a bald eagle at a wild bird sanctuary in Missouri, tried to hatch a rock

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. Last month, a bald eagle named Murphy at the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, Mo., started trying to hatch a rock. I mean, was there no little bird that could have told Murphy that rock was not going to hatch? Anyways, it turns out it's not that weird for birds. When they get too hormonal, they put their parental instincts to work on round objects. But then a new baby eaglet was brought to the sanctuary, and the keepers let Murphy take care of it.