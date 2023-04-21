A Canadian woman watches a bear in her car drinking her sodas

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Late one night, Sharon Rosel of British Columbia, Canada, looked outside and saw that a bear broke into her car and started drinking sodas that she kept in there for her business. It drank 69 out of 72 cans. Rosel said the bear seemed to really like Orange Crush. It had no interest in diet cola. There's already an R-rated movie about a killer bear high on cocaine, but how about one hopped up on sugar? G-rated bear - "Sugar Bear" - you're welcome, Hollywood. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.