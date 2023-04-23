The U.S. military has evacuated diplomats in Sudan as fighting continues By Emmanuel Akinwotu Published April 23, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 3:39 ABDELMONEIM SAYED / AFP via Getty ImagesAn aerial view of black smoke covering the sky above the capital Khartoum. Explosions and gunfire resounded in Sudan's capital on April 20, as fighting between the forces of two rival generals showed no signs of abating ahead of festivities marking the end of Ramadan. Copyright 2023 NPR