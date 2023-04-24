A Southwest Airlines flight was delayed because of spilled fried rice

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Southwest Airlines flight from Atlanta to Houston was delayed for an hour as flight attendants tried to solve a mystery - who spilled fried rice in the aisle? Passenger Jennifer Schaper tweeted, they are refusing to leave the gate until someone cleans the rice. When nobody confessed, a flight attendant cleaned up the mess herself while complaining to all the passengers, understandably. If only the passengers had stood up one by one saying, I am Spillacus (ph). It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.