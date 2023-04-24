Lakeshore PBS, Lakeshore Public Radio to broadcast State of Higher Education address

Each year, the Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education delivers an address concerning the state’s efforts to promote college completion and increase the education level of all Hoosiers.

Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery delivers his first State of Higher Education Address. Lowery’s remarks will outline the Commission’s HOPE – Hoosier Opportunities and Possibilities through Education – Agenda. As Lowery concludes his first year as Indiana’s Higher Education Commissioner, his address will focus on goals centered around improving economic and social outcomes for individuals and building a sustainable and robust talent pipeline for employers, all of which ultimately lead to a strengthened civil society.

“We recognize that access to Indiana-based news, especially these annual state addresses, is lacking in our traditional media landscape here in Northwest Indiana,” Lakeshore’s Vice President of Development, Carl Kurek, said. “That’s why we continue to pursue every opportunity to bring local and statewide programming to our television and radio audiences. While we have listeners and viewers in Chicagoland and beyond, we were established to serve Northwest Indiana.”

Earlier this year, Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio aired Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s State of the State address as well as Chief Justice Loretta Rush’s State of the Judiciary address to its Northwest Indiana audiences.

Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations (IPBS) will air the 2023 State of Higher Education address either live or on tape delay across the state. IPBS is a not-for-profit association of 17 public TV and radio stations which serve the state of Indiana.

Lakeshore Public Media is the Northwest Indiana member of the association, serving the state's second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

