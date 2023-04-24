Lakeshore Public Media announces matching gift challenge to support new radio equipment

Lakeshore Public Media, a nonprofit Northwest Indiana broadcaster that operates Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio, continues to ask for the public’s help in raising the necessary funds to replace outdated radio equipment in their Merrillville-based studio. Much of the station’s current equipment has been in use nearly 24/7 for the 14 years the radio station has been in service, so upgrades will not only modernize the studio but also enable the station to better serve its audiences.

As part of these efforts, Lakeshore is excited to announce that donations are now being matched dollar for dollar up to $3,000 thanks to a challenge initiated by former interim CEO, Nancy Clifford. The hope is that the added incentive for listeners to have their donations matched will spark an increase in donations from the community.

“We’re extremely grateful for Nancy’s continued support of our organization and know that this matching gift will certainly inspire others to give,” Vice President of Development Carl Kurek said. “Community support is the most important source of funding for Lakeshore, and for a station our size, every donation is crucial to our ability to continue to serve Northwest Indiana residents as a trusted source for news and information.”

Donations can be made online at LakeshorePublicRadio.org/Give, or over the phone at 219-756-5656 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Community members who make a donation to Lakeshore Public Radio will not only have their donation matched, but they can also take advantage of a unique Mother’s Day offer from the station. From now until March 7th, individuals who donate $60 or more can submit a personalized Mother’s Day message to be read on air over Mother’s Day weekend May 13 and 14. To learn more, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Mom.

“Members call in and talk about how they used to watch our programs with their moms and grandmothers. With this campaign, they have a way to recognize the special moms in their life with something they use to bond,” Membership Manager, Riley Egan, said.

All of these efforts align with an inaugural nationwide public media campaign “Public Media Giving Days.” This first-time event, brought to Northwest Indiana by Lakeshore Public Media in partnership with NPR, PBS, affiliated organizations and stations across the country, is a celebration of all that public media gives people everywhere.

“Our team works hard to cultivate creative ways to enhance our grassroots fundraising efforts that fuels this organization as we continue to evolve and expand our services. In order to keep accomplishing great things, we need the support of great people,” Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO, Chuck Roberts, said.

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on DISH Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56, and online at lakeshorepbs.org. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org or via numerous streaming apps like Spotify, TuneIn Radio and iTunes.