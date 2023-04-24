Lakeshore Public Media contributes additional learning resources for students, educators.

Lakeshore Public Media, which operates Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio, continues its educational accessibility with an additional local documentary available for students and educators across Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland to stream online and through the free PBS Video App.

Following the decision to make “Shifting Sands: On the Path to Sustainability” and “Everglades of the North: The Story of the Grand Kankakee Marsh” available for local educators to use the films as part of their curriculum, leaders at Lakeshore Public Media along with the film’s producers moved to add “An American Home: Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House” to the list of documentaries available on-demand.

Patricia (Pat) Wisniewski, who operates For Goodness Sake Productions, collaborated with Tom Desch and his production company, House Painter Media, to produce “An American Home: Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House” in 2017. Desch, the film’s director, believes this film works to connect a local treasure to a historical lesson.

“I hope people who watch An American Home come away with the idea that amazing history can be experienced in their own backyard. It’s not necessary to travel far to experience things that helped change the world,” Desch said.

“An American Home: Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House” delves into the life of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright while focusing on one of, if not his earliest Prairie style designs (1900), the B. Harley Bradley House. The film examines not only the impact this architectural treasure has had on the community of Kankakee, Ill. where it resides, but the overall influence it had on the architectural world.

According to Desch, adding “An American Home” to the list of local documentaries that are available on-demand was prompted in part by resumption of public tours of the B. Harley Bradley House.

“We’re moving to make this film free and accessible to students, educators and the general public at this time because the B. Harley Bradley House has recently opened after its winter break, and we feel it’s a great time to experience this architectural treasure,” Desch said. “We hope the film will help entice visitors to visit the property and help them understand the home’s special place in American architectural history. In addition, the spring and early summer is a great time to celebrate all things Wright. The Frank Lloyd Wright Trust hosts its annual house-walk on May 20th, and Frank Lloyd Wright’s birthday is coming up on June 8th.”

Typically, “Shifting Sands: On the Path to Sustainability”, “Everglades of the North: The Story of the Grand Kankakee Marsh”, and “An American Home: Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House” have only been made available for streaming through Lakeshore PBS when funding was secured in the form of sponsorships. As of now, the plan is to ensure they are accessible through at least the remainder of the school year as the nonprofit public media station continues to promote education and local advocacy within the communities it serves. Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring the digital stream of these films should contact sponsorship@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

Educators using this film as part of their curriculum can use the free educator’s guide provided by House Painter Media located at anamericanhomefilm.com/educators. DVD and Blu-Ray formats of the film are available through Lakeshore PBS and are available on their website, LakeshorePBS.org, following a donation to the station in support of its mission to Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on DISH Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56, and online at lakeshorepbs.org. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org or via numerous streaming apps like Spotify, TuneIn Radio and iTunes.