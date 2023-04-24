Lakeshore Public Media to Cover NWI Primary Elections

Lakeshore Public Media will broadcast live coverage of Northwest Indiana primary election results beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 over the air on 89.1FM, online at LakeshorePublicRadio.org, and on Facebook.com/LakeshorePublicRadio.

Lakeshore’s Vice President of Radio Operations, Tom Maloney, will lead the discussion. Joining Maloney during the local coverage will be Valparaiso attorney, Jim Harper, and Senior Vice President of Northwest Region Development, Leigh Morris.

Additional reporting will be provided throughout the night by Lakeshore Public Radio’s award-winning host Michael Gallenberger, heard Monday through Friday on “All Things Considered.” Gallenberger will monitor and report the voting numbers as they are tallied and shared by county election offices and local voting precincts.

Lakeshore Public Media recently partnered with the League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area and Porter County, to coordinate and broadcast mayoral primary debates of Gary, Portage, and Lake Station. Audio recording of the three Northwest Indiana primary debates, which occurred throughout April, are available at LakeshorePublicRadio.org.

“As Northwest Indiana’s public broadcasting station, it is essential for us to provide our audience clear and integral information that helps them to be active and conscientious members of the communities we serve. By building awareness of debates, voting, and the results, we hope to encourage future participation in the democratic processes that shape our neighborhoods,” President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, Chuck Roberts, said.

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-licensed public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org or via numerous streaming apps like Spotify, TuneIn Radio and iTunes. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on DISH Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56, and online at lakeshorepbs.org.