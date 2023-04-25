Lakeshore PBS earns Chicago Emmy Nomination for third straight year

Lakeshore Public media was nominated in this same category in 2020 and earned the Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award in 2021.

The Lakeshore PBS series “Eye on the Arts” has received three Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award nominations in the Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment, Short Film category.

“Eye on the Arts” is a half-hour program that showcases a diverse range of local artists, arts organizations, and events. The show is made possible in part by financial support from Legacy Foundation, NIPSCO, Purdue University Northwest, South Shore Arts, the Indiana Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts.

The nominated segments were produced by Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Production, Tony Santucci. The segments highlight the work and mission of Billy Foster, Lesle Honoré, and Lotton Glass.

“The Production team is proud to be recognized by the academy for our work in promoting the impact of the arts in our communities,” Santucci said. “It can’t be overstated, exploring the arts and artists in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland is a rich opportunity to share intimate stories of creation and inspiration.”

Foster has dedicated his life to music and has become a recognized and respected composer, pianist, and producer. Foster also dedicated his life to teaching. He was a public school music teacher for Gary, Ind. public schools for 35 years, and taught at Valparaiso University as a jazz piano instructor for 34 years.

Honoré is a poet that confronts issues of social justice. The viral poet uses her platforms to challenge readers to think, feel, and consider how to create space for others to thrive. Honoré hopes her work can help give voices to people who are often overlooked or silenced.

Lotton Glass, a family owned and operated glass-blowing studio in Crete, Ill., began in 1970. Lotton Glass, a pioneer in this art medium, cultivates one of a kind pieces with elements like sand, soda ash, lime, borax, zinc and metals. The late Charles Lotton’s sons David and Daniel, grandson Robert Lagestee, and studio artist Scott Bayless actively expand their studio with new pieces.

“Eye on the Arts” currently airs on Lakeshore PBS Wednesdays at 7 p.m. The series can also be streamed online at LakeshorePBS.org/Watch or via the free PBS Video App available to download on popular digital platforms like Amazon Fire TV, ROKU, Apple TV, iOS and Android. Lakeshore PBS’ channel listings and full TV schedule can be found online at LakeshorePBS.org.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. The public broadcaster operates both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio with a mission to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. More information is available at LakeshorePublicMedia.org.

The Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy Awards are presented annually for outstanding achievements in broadcasting for Midwest markets including Gary and South Bend in Indiana; Chicago, Peoria and Rockford in Illinois; and Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee in Wisconsin. The 64th Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards Ceremony takes place Saturday, December 3, 2022. A full list of Emmy nominees can be found at ChicagoEmmyOnline.org.