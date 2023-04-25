Record is set in Utah for the largest Dungeons and Dragons game ever played

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. The nerd hordes descended on a mall in Provo, Utah, over the weekend to set a new world record for the largest Dungeons & Dragons game ever played. The owners of the We Geek Together game store organized the event. They needed at least 500 players to be recognized by Guinness World Records. Over 1,200 showed up. I wish I'd have known this before I came to Utah. I'd have taken an earlier flight. I've heard morning news hosts make great dungeon masters. I've been told. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.