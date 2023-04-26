STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The Chicago White Sox have been dealing with a stadium gate-crasher, a nonpaying customer who's been stealing food from baseball fans and even biting them. This freeloader is a cat. Security guards finally caught the orange tabby after a home game. Team photographer Darren Georgia has now taken in the cat and named it Beef after Italian beef, a popular Chicago food and quicker to say than deep-dish pizza.