A mother's diary: She and her son fled the fighting in Sudan's capital Khartoum By Emmanuel Akinwotu Published April 27, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 6:53 - / AFP via Getty ImagesBuses are parked along a deserted street as people flee the southern part of Khartoum on April 27, 2023 amid street battles between the army and paramilitaries continue. - The Sudanese army pounded paramilitaries in the capital Khartoum with air strikes while deadly fighting flared in Darfur as the clock ticked down on a fragile US-brokered ceasefire now in its final full day. Copyright 2023 NPR