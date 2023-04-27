© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
South Korea's president surprised guests at White House dinner by singing

Published April 27, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT YOON SUK YEOL: (Singing) A long, long time ago.

(APPLAUSE)

MARTIN: So it turns out that state dinners don't have to be uptight affairs. Case in point, South Korean President Yoon surprised the crowd at the formal White House dinner held in his honor last night by singing what he said was one of his favorite songs, "American Pie."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

YOON: (Singing) That I could make those people dance.

MARTIN: President Biden told him he had no clue he could sing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.