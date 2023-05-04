LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A dying oak tree older than Chicago's founding was recently cut down by the city. The bur oak was about 300 years old. It was a familiar landmark at the Lincoln Park Zoo. Before it was chopped down, people lined up to say goodbye. They delivered notes, drawings and took farewell selfies. But cheer up, Chicagoans; 36 cuttings from the tree are, as we speak, being nurtured into saplings. In 300 years, things will be as they were, times 36.