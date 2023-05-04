© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
University of Florida is giving an honorary doctorate in music to the late Tom Petty

Published May 4, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT

(SOUNDBITE OF TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS SONG, "LEARNING TO FLY")

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. The University of Florida is giving an honorary doctorate in music to the late rock star Tom Petty. The school is based in Gainesville, where Petty was born and raised. His family also donated 100 grand to establish the Tom Petty Endowment for Guitars and Innovation. So if you enroll, you can start "Runnin' Down A Dream" of a guitar degree. Now, that sounds like "The Best Of Everything." But, hey, if you have a "Change Of Heart," don't fret because "It'll All Work Out." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.