A swarm of bees delays a Delta Airlines flight from Houston to Atlanta

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A Delta Airlines flight from Houston to Atlanta was delayed almost four hours Wednesday due to a swarm of bees on the wing.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE WICKER MAN")

NICOLAS CAGE: (As Edward Malus) Oh, no, not the bees, not the bees.

FADEL: It's enough to make Nicolas Cage freak out. Pest control was called, but they weren't allowed to spray the plane. And eventually, the bees left after the plane's engines were fired up. Passengers tweeted, all Delta had to do was turn on the plane. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.