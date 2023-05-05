Who dumped hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta by a N.J. creek — and why?

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

It might be cloudy with a chance of meatballs for residents of Old Bridge Township, N.J., after hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta popped up by a creek. No one knows how the noodles got there. Got to wonder if the Flint Lockwood diatonic, super-mutating, dynamic food replicator went rogue again. Anyways, public works removed the pasta and got rid of the garbage near the stream. One local called the cleanup "Mission Impastable" (ph).

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

