Students in Texas take friendship bracelet making to new lengths

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. At the Valley Creek Elementary School in McKinney, Texas, students took friendship bracelet-making to new lengths. Over the last four months, they've labored using five colors to create an enormous bracelet. And late last week, it all paid off when a surveyor from the Guinness World Records showed up. The school now holds the world record for the longest friendship bracelet at 852.19 meters of ribbon. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.