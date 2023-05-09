The USS Enterprise, of 'Star Trek' fame, is now available for virtual tours

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. The USS Enterprise is now available for virtual tours. "Star Trek's" iconic starship has been brought to life through a web portal. It explores its different versions throughout time using a 360-degree 3D model. Now, one downside - the models do not have any characters in them. It's just about the ship. However, six decades since the original series premiere, the fandom continues to live long and prosper.

(SOUNDBITE OF FRED STEINER'S "MAIN TITLE AND CLOSING THEME")

MARTÍNEZ: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.