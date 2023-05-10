Fort Wayne Amazon warehouse closes, state inspection triggered after worker dies of head injury

A man died Monday after a head injury at an Amazon warehouse in northeast Indiana.

Caes David Gruesbeck died in an "industrial accident" at the Fort Wayne Amazon fulfillment center, according to a Wednesday release from the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death was a “blunt force injury” following an “industrial accident.” Gruesbeck was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a local hospital by EMS.

An Allen County Sheriff's spokesperson said the department’s investigation is ongoing but “foul play” isn’t suspected. The spokesperson said Gruesbeck was operating some kind of heavy machinery when he sustained the head injury. No further details are available at this time.

According to Amazon, the machine is called a "one-man lift" and Gruesbeck was trained to operate it. The company said in an email the injury came while he was trying to resolve a jam on a conveyer and hit his head on an overhead conveyance system.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration has initiated a “safety compliance inspection” at the Amazon fulfillment center, which has been closed since the death. Information from the inspection may not be publicly available until several weeks after, the spokesperson said.

In the emailed statement, Amazon said the facility closure is due to ongoing investigations and the company is still paying workers during it. It is not clear yet when the facility will reopen.

“We’re saddened by Monday’s tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s loved ones and our team at the facility," said Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson in the statement. "We’re conducting a thorough investigation of the incident and working closely with authorities as they conduct their own investigations as well. We’re also supporting our teams with anything they need, including counseling services, and we’ll continue assisting in the days and weeks ahead.”

The company said a group of employees gathered at the site Tuesday to honor their coworker.

