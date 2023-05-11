4-year-old rapper, who performs under the name VanVan, receives a lot of attention

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Lola Brooke, Glo'Rilla - there is no shortage of talented women rappers. But how many rappers are 4 years old?

SAVANNAH MCCONNEAUGHEY: (Rapping) My name is VanVan. I'm trying to play, playing outside every day.

REGGIE MCCONNEAUGHEY: Yeah.

SAVANNAH: (Rapping) Playing outside every day. Playing outside every day.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Savannah McConneaughey of Charlotte, N.C., goes by VanVan.

R MCCONNEAUGHEY: Tell everybody what your name is.

SAVANNAH: (Rapping) My name is VanVan. I'm going to turn it up.

R MCCONNEAUGHEY: Ey (ph).

SAVANNAH: (Rapping) Since they say I'm hot...

R MCCONNEAUGHEY: Ey.

SAVANNAH: (Rapping) ...I'm gonna burn it up.

R MCCONNEAUGHEY: Ey.

MARTIN: VanVan has millions of views on TikTok and Instagram.

SAVANNAH: I feel happy - everybody dancing to it and singing to it.

MARTIN: And she's got her favorite topics.

SAVANNAH: I like to rap about my ABCs and 1-2-3s. And it makes me happy.

INSKEEP: The hype man heard in the videos is VanVan's dad, Reggie McConneaughey.

R MCCONNEAUGHEY: What you got to say, Van?

SAVANNAH: (Rapping) Look. Complex.

R MCCONNEAUGHEY: Yeah.

SAVANNAH: (Rapping) BET.

R MCCONNEAUGHEY: Yeah.

SAVANNAH: (Rapping) Everybody in the world about to know me.

R MCCONNEAUGHEY: Yeah.

SAVANNAH: (Rapping) My daddy told me I'm verified. I want to give my fans a high-five.

R MCCONNEAUGHEY: Eyo (ph).

I just go through, like, numerous beats on my laptop. And she'll be like, Daddy, I don't like that beat, or Daddy, I like that beat. I just kind of give her a subject like, hey, rap about this. You know, she just kind of comes up with what she says. She just does an excellent job.

INSKEEP: He posts her videos with hashtags like #blackgirlmagic and #brownskingirl.

R MCCONNEAUGHEY: My daughter is a beautiful young lady, and I want to make sure that people see how beautiful she is. She's beautiful to me, beautiful to her mom. Her spirit is beautiful.

MARTIN: VanVan's mom, Kenjna, and dad, Reggie, say they know child stardom isn't easy.

R MCCONNEAUGHEY: Me and her mom talk about this all the time. We kind of pray about some things and just let God lead us in the right direction. We don't want to jump on anything, be too hasty because right now we're just having fun.

MARTIN: Other projects could shine an even brighter spotlight on VanVan.

R MCCONNEAUGHEY: We recorded her song "Playing Outside Every Day," her first single, and then we're shooting the video in June.

INSKEEP: Soon she'll be on the big screen.

R MCCONNEAUGHEY: She was in a movie as well, so she has the red carpet event for that movie in July. There's just a lot of good things going on.

INSKEEP: Although VanVan says the really big deal is what's coming in August.

SAVANNAH: I'm having a baby sister. It feels so exciting, and I'm going to storm (ph) on all this.

MARTIN: Plus a little playing outside every day.

SAVANNAH: (Rapping) My name is VanVan. I'm trying to play, playing outside every day.

