Holcomb still holding off endorsement in Republican gubernatorial primary

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 19, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT
Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and Governor Eric Holcomb sit next to each other, applauding, during a ceremonial bill signing. Crouch is a White woman with blonde hair, wearing red glasses. Holcomb is a White man with white and gray hair and beard.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Eric Holcomb, right, insisted it's not awkward that he hasn't yet endorsed anyone in the Republican gubernatorial primary that includes his Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, left.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is still unwilling to say who he’s endorsing in the race to replace him.

The Republican primary for governor features U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden and Holcomb’s lieutenant governor, Suzanne Crouch.

Holcomb previously said he would hold off on any endorsement until after the 2023 legislative session. Now, he wants to extend that out a little further.

“I am making sure that we stick the landing coming out of session," Holcomb said. "It’s still May.”

READ MORE: Former Republican Jennifer McCormick launches Democratic bid for governor

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Holcomb insisted that holding off on any endorsement isn’t awkward for his governing partner, Crouch. He said it’s important for any candidate to establish that they’re their own person.

“I don’t want anyone thinking that just because she and I work so closely together that she’s a clone of me,” Holcomb said.

The 2024 gubernatorial primary is next May.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
