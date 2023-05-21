'-Ex' Marks the Spot!

On-air challenge: Each answer today is a product or company whose name ends in -ex.

Ex. Cold medicine --> MUCINEX

1. Facial tissues

2. Glass cleaner

3. Luxury watches

4. Another brand of watches and clocks

5. Overnight delivery service

6. Credit card company, informally

7. Rotary address files

8. Ovensafe glassware

9. Synthetic fabric with high elasticity

10. Breakfast cereals



11. [bygone product:] Tape for recording

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from Ed Pegg Jr., who runs the website mathpuzzle.com. Think of an animal in which the singular form of the female and the plural form of the male sound like synonyms. What animal is it?

Challenge answer: Deer (doe, bucks --> dough, bucks)

Winner: Kieran Cahalan of Weatherford, OK.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Mike Reiss, who's a writer/producer for "The Simpsons." Name a place in Europe in nine letters. Swap the third and fourth letters, then the eighth and ninth letters. The result is two words describing what this place famously does.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 25th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Produced by Lennon Sherburne contributed to this story

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.