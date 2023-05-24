© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Hoosier lottery expectations for new fiscal year are conservative despite recent strong revenues

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 24, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT
A sign in a window showing lottery jackpot numbers.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Multistate jackpot games – Powerball and Mega Millions – had jackpots that hit at least $1 billion three different times in the current fiscal year.

The Hoosier Lottery is being very conservative in its expectations for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.

That’s despite lottery revenues regularly outperforming expectations for years, dating back to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many other entertainment options shut down during the pandemic, Hoosiers started playing the lottery in greater numbers. That led to a 25 percent increase in revenues in a single year.

Most people expected sales to dip after that. But Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor said they’ve stayed relatively steady.

“When we attracted some new folks to the Hoosier Lottery during the pandemic … part of it is, I think, retaining those folks,” Taylor said.

Still, the lottery budget projects lower revenues in the upcoming fiscal year than what the lottery earned each of the last three years. And Taylor said part of that is the influence of big games – Powerball and Mega Millions.

“You still don't know how the multistate jackpot games are going to run, what big runs they're going to have," Taylor said. "And so, it's important not to overestimate.”

Those jackpot game prizes hit at least $1 billion three different times this fiscal year.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
