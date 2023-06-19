Lawmakers won't consider any issues in education study committee this year

For the first time in nearly two decades, Indiana legislators on the education study committee won’t consider any issues during the interim study committee period.

Anyone can suggest a study committee topic. To be added to lawmakers’ official agenda, at least three of the four legislative caucus leaders must approve it.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) said his caucus wanted to study the impact of school voucher spending.

“We talk about how much money we spend on education," Taylor said. "Wouldn’t it be nice to understand if it’s actually being used effectively?”

Republican legislative leaders did not explain why the education study committee doesn't have an agenda, beyond saying no issue received the necessary number of votes.

READ MORE: Indiana lawmakers to study cannabis again, though GOP leaders still downplay legalization

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said he’s emphasizing to his members that there’s work to be done beyond just study committees.

“Just because there’s not a summer study committee doesn’t mean that you can’t gather people, talk to people, go meet with stakeholders and continue to learn more about the topics that are of interest to you,” Huston said.

Legislation doesn’t need to go through a study committee to be considered during the regular session next year.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

