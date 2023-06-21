NBA All-Star Weekend's Saturday events headed to Lucas Oil Stadium

As Indianapolis hosts the NBA All-Star game this coming season, the marquee Saturday night festivities will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium.

That was part of the announcement that team, city and state officials made Wednesday as a way to better showcase Indiana during the “global event.”

Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Rick Fuson said the All-Star events in February should be open to as many people as possible.

“We want to make everything done that we can possibly do to make it easier for people to come down to this event and all the events that go through," Fuson said. "So, from Thursday through Sunday of the All-Star weekend, all rides on the IndyGo buses will be free of charge.”

Fuson said the first batch of tickets for the event — more than 10,000 — will go on sale next month. The price tiers will go from $24 to $79.

The organization will also make more than two thousand tickets available for families for free through community partners.

Pacers officials joined Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett in touting the convenience of downtown Indianapolis, with All-Star events happening at Lucas Oil Stadium, Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Indianapolis Convention Center.

"Combine that with the legacy of Indiana basketball, you get a location that is tailor-made for the 2024 NBA All-Star experience," Hogsett said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he’s thrilled at the focus on making All-Star weekend accessible and inclusive.

“I can tell you, people will be talking about this for decades to come,” Holcomb said.

Indianapolis last hosted the NBA All-Star game in 1985.

