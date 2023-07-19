Indiana Republican governor candidates bring in $5.1 million so far this year

More than nine months away from the GOP primary for Indiana’s open governor’s seat, the race is shaping up to be one of the most expensive in state history.

More than $5 million flowed into campaign coffers in the first half of the year alone.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) took in the biggest haul: more than $2 million. That’s double what Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch brought in over the first half of 2023. Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden wasn’t far behind Braun, adding $1.8 million to his campaign account.

But a third of Doden’s fundraising total was a contribution from his father. And only about 150 individuals, businesses and organizations donated to his campaign so far this year, compared to more than double that for Crouch and more than triple that for Braun.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The spending hasn’t truly begun in earnest, yet. Doden has spent the most this year so far, and all three campaigns have directed much of their spending towards consulting and research.

Braun has the most cash in the bank heading into the second half of the year. He leads the pack with $4.6 million, while Crouch has $3.8 million and Doden $3.7 million.

The newest entrant to the race, former Attorney General Curtis Hill, only launched his campaign last week and doesn't have any fundraising of note.

On the Democratic side, former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick has a little less than $210,000 in her campaign account after the first half of 2023.

Libertarian Donald Rainwater, who also ran for governor in 2020, has about $7,000 in his campaign account.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.