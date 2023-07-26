© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Indiana issues Air Quality Action Day for Thursday, extends to Friday

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published July 26, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT
In the foreground is the roof of a church, looking out from downtown Indianapolis. The sky beyond it is grey and ashen and the buildings in the background are heavily obscured.
Ben Thorp
/
WFYI
Haze from the wildfires in late June obscured the Indianapolis skyline. The state will experience a combination of ozone pollution, or smog, and smoke from wildfires on Thursday.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires and pollution has triggered a statewide air quality action day in Indiana for Thursday and Friday. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management recently extended the alert.

The agency said the hot weather and pollution from things like cars and factories have created more ground-level ozone. That — and the smoke — can make the air difficult to breathe and cause coughing.

This means children, older adults and anyone with a heart or lung condition should avoid strenuous work or outside exercise. People can help reduce ground-level ozone by walking, biking or working from home.

READ MORE: Why it's hard to forecast wildfire smoke

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including this series on climate change and solutions.

If you do have to drive your car, IDEM said to make fewer trips and turn off your engine if you’re idling for more than 30 seconds. You can also set your thermostat to higher than 75 degrees.

This story has been updated.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele

