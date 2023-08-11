© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Helicopter or hands-off parenting? The choice won't impact a kid as much as you think

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Laine Kaplan-LevensonRachel Faulkner WhiteFiona GeiranSanaz Meshkinpour
Published August 11, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Cuts Both Ways.

Kids are their own people. And the data suggests parents' decisions don't have as much sway as we think. Psychologist Yuko Munakata says it's a good thing that there's no right way to parent.

About Yuko Munakata

Yuko Munakata is a faculty member in the UC Davis Department of Psychology and the Center for Mind and Brain. She is also the director of the Cognition in Context Lab. Her research uses behavioral, electrophysiological, computational, and cross-cultural approaches to study the mechanisms supporting executive functions and variations in thinking observed across development. She is an elected fellow of the Association for Psychological Science and the American Psychological Association. Her work on child development has been funded by the National Institutes of Health since 1998 and has been published in top scientific journals and featured in The Atlantic and Parents Magazine. She has co-edited and co-authored two editions of a textbook on computational cognitive neuroscience.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Laine Kaplan-Levenson, Rachel Faulkner White and Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

