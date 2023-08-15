Dr. Caitlin Bernard blocked from state award by governor's office

Gov. Eric Holcomb said his office followed the correct process when it blocked Dr. Caitlin Bernard from receiving a state award given to Indiana women who make contributions to their community, state and country.

The Indianapolis Star first reported that Bernard had been recommended to receive a Torchbearer Award before the governor’s office stepped in.

Bernard has been in the spotlight for over a year, since she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio and then discussed that case with the IndyStar. Targeted by Attorney General Todd Rokita, Bernard was eventually reprimanded by the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana earlier this year.

Holcomb said that case before the licensing board is why she was taken off a list of recommended recipients for the Torchbearer Award.

“It’s consistent with the process that if an applicant is involved with a legal proceeding, then maybe it’s not the appropriate time for that individual," Holcomb said. "But there may be a time in the future.”

Nominees for the award are chosen by a panel of past recipients. The governor’s office has traditionally cleared the list of final nominees, though award judges told the IndyStar they were only told the nominees needed to pass a background check.

