© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rosenberg named Indiana commerce secretary, Lathrop elevated to cabinet

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 15, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT
Posed, professional photos side by side of David Rosenberg and Ann Lathrop. Rosenberg is a White man with brown hair and beard. Lathrop is a White woman with red hair.
Courtesy of the governor's office
David Rosenberg, left, was named the Indiana Secretary of Commerce. Ann Lathrop, right, was elevated to the governor's cabinet in her position as chief strategy officer for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

David Rosenberg is Indiana’s new secretary of commerce, leading the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Gov. Eric Holcomb named Rosenberg to the position Tuesday to replace Brad Chambers, who announced his departure from the agency last month.

Rosenberg has been with the IEDC for two years, most recently serving as its chief operations officer and chief of staff. His past experience includes both the private sector — helping lead a lobbying and consulting firm — and government, working for the Indianapolis mayor’s office and Indianapolis Public Schools.

READ MORE: Brad Chambers to leave IEDC, fueling speculation of gubernatorial run

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The governor also elevated IEDC Chief Strategy Officer Ann Lathrop to his cabinet. Lathrop will take on more responsibilities within her role at the agency as part of the move.

Holcomb said Rosenberg and Lathrop secured their promotions through their work with companies looking to locate or expand in Indiana.

“Those potential new customers and investment to our state, to a person, are very pleased with the leadership that’s there right now,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said he looks forward to a seamless transition.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith