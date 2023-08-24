© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to expand statewide in Indiana, starting Sept. 1

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 24, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT
Governor Eric Holcomb poses next to a life-sized cardboard cutout of Dolly Parton. Holcomb is a White man with a white and gray beard. He is holding the book "The Little Engine That Could."
Violet Comber-Wilen
/
IPB News
Gov. Eric Holcomb poses beside a cardboard cutout of Dolly Parton at an event celebrating the statewide expansion of the singer and philanthropist's Imagination Library program on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Starting next month, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will be available in all 92 Indiana counties, thanks to state government providing funding for the first time.

The program that provides free books every month to children from birth to age 5 was previously available in a little more than half the state.

By providing $6 million in the new state budget, state government is picking up half the cost of the reading program, with local partners responsible for the other half. That allows the program to spread statewide, since previously communities had to pick up the cost entirely on their own.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said helping young children read creates a critical foundation.

“To hopefully not just pursue their passion or their purpose, but hopefully ultimately their prosperity,” Holcomb said.

READ MORE: New science of reading training available to teachers through Indiana Department of Education

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The Dollywood Foundation operates the program. Regional Director Lauren Wirt said the statewide expansion will initially help reach at least 6,500 more children.

"Dolly's mission for the program, still to this day, is the same: to simply inspire a love of reading," Wirt said.

The program is available to children regardless of income level. To learn more or sign up, visit imaginationlibrary.com.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith