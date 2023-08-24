© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Lawmakers begin work tackling Indiana's high heath care costs with new oversight task force

IPB News | By Abigail Ruhman
Published August 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT
Indiana Statehouse flanked by the Government Center on overcast day.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
The task force’s goal is to ensure that any reduction in health care costs “ultimately reaches the health care payer.”

Lawmakers want to do something about Indiana’s high health care costs. Their first step is a task force to study why costs are so high and how they can be lowered.

Indiana is the seventh most expensive state for hospital costs according to a study by the RAND Corporation.

Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University, was one of three presenters at the Health Care Costs Oversight Task Force’s first meeting on Wednesday.

He said the task force should consider how the combination of a lack of competition for hospitals and Indiana’s “chronically poor health care outcomes” are both to blame.

“There are things that this task force can do to help either better understand the issue as we go forward for policymakers, because I think this is really in, now, the policymaking domain,” Hicks said.

READ MORE: Patient advocates are hopeful about bills taking aim at hospital prices and drug costs

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The next meeting will be on Sept. 29.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.

IPB News
Abigail Ruhman
Abigail Ruhman covers statewide health issues. Previously, they were a reporter for KBIA, the public radio station in Columbia, Missouri. Ruhman graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
