Legacy Foundation honors Calvin Bellamy, Lakeshore Public Media Board Member

Legacy Foundation honored Lakeshore Public Media Treasurer and Finance Committee Chair, Calvin (Cal) Bellamy, as this year’s recipient of the Excellence in Nonprofit Board Leadership Award at its inaugural Heart of Lake Country Awards on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

“It was a great honor to be recognized by Legacy Foundation for my involvement with local non-profit organizations,” Cal Bellamy said. “Non-profits add so much to the quality of life in our Northwest Indiana communities. I felt one way I could make a difference was by serving on the boards of several local non-profits, assisting them to function in the best manner possible to accomplish their stated mission.”

The Excellence in Nonprofit Board Leadership Award is presented to a Lake County, Indiana serving nonprofit board member who has demonstrated excellence in four focus areas: governance, leadership, financial sustainability, and program impact. Contenders of the award are selected by public nomination.

“I cannot think of a more fitting recipient of Legacy Foundation’s inaugural Excellence in Nonprofit Board Leadership award,” President and CEO of Legacy Foundation, Kelly Anoe said. “Cal was a member of Legacy Foundation’s founding board of directors and has continued to provide leadership to many nonprofits in Northwest Indiana. He exemplifies leadership, ethics, and integrity in all that he does.”

Prior to his retirement, Bellamy spent several years at Krieg DeVault as a partner. He also served as CEO and Chairman of Bank Calumet. Bellamy is involved in numerous Northwest Indiana community organizations. Notably his leadership on the Lakeshore Public Media Board of Directors has aided in the financial sustainment of the organization, while reinforcing the need for a stronger media outlet.

Recipients of the Community Spirit and Excellence in Nonprofit Board Leadership Awards each received $1,000 to donate to the nonprofit organization of their choice.

“I chose Lakeshore Public Media as my nonprofit with the awarded $1000 courtesy of the Legacy Foundation, because our local public television and radio stations are an invaluable source for quality entertainment, meaningful education and vital information. The station gives Northwest Indiana a voice throughout the Chicagoland area,” Bellamy said.

Lakeshore Public Media’s Board Chair, Larry Brechner, believes Bellamy’s leadership has significantly aided in the success the station the organization has garnered thus far and continues to point to the public media station in the right direction.

“Cal Bellamy has been a stalwart supporter of Lakeshore Public Media almost from its inception. As a long-serving board member, he brought his significant talents in banking and the law by guiding the organization through the many trials it faced over its thirty plus year history. Cal has lent his momentous status in Northwest Indiana by always advocating for the mission of Lakeshore Public Media to shakers and movers of the Region,” said Brechner

Lakeshore Public Media is a leading nonprofit public media station serving the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland communities. With a mission to enrich lives and engage minds by providing trusted, relevant content through television, radio, and digital platforms, Lakeshore Public Media is committed to delivering high-quality programming that informs, inspires, and educates audiences of all ages. For more information, visit www.lakeshorepublicmedia.org.