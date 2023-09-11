Lakeshore nominated for multiple Public Media Awards

Lakeshore Public Media’s production department, Lakeshore PBS, has received nominations for multiple Public Media Awards presented by the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA), which came in the Military Chronicles and Performing Arts categories. Winners will be announced at the annual NETA Conference during the 55th Annual Public Media Awards Gala on September 10, 2023.

The nominated segments were produced by Anthony Santucci, Vice President of Production at Lakeshore Public Media. Santucci credits the success to the wealth of culture found within the region and a motivated team determined to showcase it.

"The production team is committed to sharing the vibrancy of life elevated by the efforts and arts within our communities. Being nominated for a PMA, let alone two, is invigorating for my team and I as we continue to find rich stories to share. We know we've done our job when viewers react with a passion equal to that of the artists and change-makers featured in the stories we share. Having the opportunity to talk with and tell the stories of so many inspiring people is a reminder that local is alive and thriving in the heart of public media.", Santucci said

“Leon's Heroes and Dare2tri,” the Military Chronicles nominated work, showcases Leon's Heroes partnering with Dare2tri and countless organizations to put on America's Race. Leon’s Triathlon and the preceding Injured Military Camp create an environment for veterans with disabilities to bond and build upon the understanding that can only come with experience in service. For Leon Wolek the event is the culmination of a life surrounded by the veteran community. Driven by gratitude and humility his dedication to veterans is inspiring and appreciated by the athletes and veterans.The segment is part of the half-hour program series, “Friends and Neighbors,” which celebrates and explores life in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland by showcasing the local lifestyle, cultural perspectives, philanthropic efforts, and more.

Nominated in the Performing Arts category, the Lannie Turner segment from Lakeshore’s “Eye on the Arts” series covers one of the most respected and beloved musicians in the Region. Turner’s performance and interview reveal a gentle and humble spirit with a passion for continued exploration of music. “Eye on the Arts” is a half hour program that showcases a diverse range of local artists, artistic organizations, events and stories, demonstrating the power of arts in people’s lives, and how art and culture improve the quality of lives for residents throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

The NETA Public Media Awards honor members’ work in education, community engagement, marketing/communications, and content. Awards are judged by a group of expert panelists from within the public media system, as well as industry professionals working outside of public media. In a press release released by the organization, NETA President Eric Hyyppa applauded this year’s nominees.

“Congratulations to all of the nominees,” said NETA President Eric Hyyppa. “This year we received a record-breaking number of entries. They are truly outstanding and shine a spotlight on the innovative and impactful work that is happening across the public media system.”

Whitney Reynolds, host of the “Whitney Reynolds Show” which is presented by Lakeshore PBS, is the host of the Public Media Awards. The “Whitney Reynolds Show,” an Emmy-nominated and Telly Award-winning half-hour program, kicks off its new season on Lakeshore PBS October 16, 2023.

"Being a host and executive producer, I understand firsthand what goes into the content behind each submission,” Reynolds said. “It's an honor to be sharing a stage with the best in business and cheering them on as they receive an award that recognizes their hard work and passion."

Local productions like “Eye on the Arts” and “Friends and Neighbors'' are made possible in part by financial support from Legacy Foundation, NIPSCO, Purdue University Northwest, South Shore Arts, The Indiana Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Episodes of “Eye on the Arts” and “Friends and Neighbors” can be found online video.lakeshorepbs.org. Both series can also be streamed online through the free PBS Video App available to download on popular digital platforms.

Lakeshore Public Media is a leading nonprofit public media station serving the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland communities.With a mission to enrich lives and engage minds by providing trusted, relevant content through television, radio, and digital platforms, Lakeshore Public Media is committed to delivering high-quality programming that informs, inspires, and educates audiences of al lages.