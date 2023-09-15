© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Randy Maxwell is Indiana's newest state senator, replacing Chip Perfect

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 15, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT
Randy Maxwell and Anne Hathaway pose for a photo, shaking hands. Maxwell is a White man with close-cropped hair, wearing a suit. Hathaway is a White woman, with short brown hair, wearing a blue shirt and white sweater.
Courtesy of the Indiana Republican Party
Randy Maxwell, right, shakes hands with Indiana Republican Party chair Anne Hathaway after his election to the state Senate by a private Republican precinct caucus.

Construction company CEO Randy Maxwell is Indiana’s newest state senator. Maxwell was chosen by a private Republican caucus this week to replace Chip Perfect, who announced his resignation last month.

Maxwell is the owner and founder of Maxwell Construction in Guilford, in southeastern Indiana near the Ohio River.

He is set to serve out the remaining three years of Perfect’s four-year term. Perfect had endorsed Maxwell to replace him.

READ MORE: Indiana state Sen. Chip Perfect to resign less than a year into new term

Since the end of the 2023 legislative session in April, four state lawmakers have announced their resignations from the General Assembly.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

