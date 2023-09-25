© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Top Banner

Federal student loan payments to resume next week after more than three year pause

IPB News | By Kirsten Adair,
Aubrey Wright
Published September 25, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT
A group of college graduates sit in an assembly, wearing caps and gowns.
Pixabay
Federal student loan repayments resume in October, but the exact due date depends on the service provider.

Federal student loan repayments resume Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic paused interest and payments for more than three years. The U.S. Department of Education has guidance online for making first-time payments and looking up information about loans.

The Federal Student Aid website tells borrowers which company manages their loans, how much they owe and what repayment options are available.

Phil Schuman, Indiana University senior director of financial literacy, said borrowers should visit the Federal Student Aid website for more information.

“That's really going to be the only place that you can go to," he said. "It's going to tell you exactly what your information is, and what you're going to need to be doing.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Payments begin in October, but the exact due date depends on the service provider. Schuman said providers are required to reach out to borrowers at least 21 days before payments start.

“So in theory, most people should have heard by now what the requirements are for making those loan payments,” he said.

Schuman said people should reach out to their provider if they think they have federal student loan payments but have not heard from their provider yet.

Interest resumed in September.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair. Contact WFIU/WTIU's Aubrey Wright on Twitter at @aubreymwright or email her at aubmwrig@iu.edu.

Tags
IPB News
Kirsten Adair
Kirsten the Indiana Public Broadcasting education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.
See stories by Kirsten Adair
Aubrey Wright
See stories by Aubrey Wright