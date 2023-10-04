U.S. Rep. Jim Baird announces he will seek fourth term in Congress

U.S. Rep. Jim Baird (R-Greencastle) announced this week he will run for reelection in 2024.

The announcement comes after weeks of rumors that Baird would retire after his term expires next year.

In a statement, Baird said he’s “enthusiastic” about working for his constituents in the 4th Congressional District, which stretches from central Indiana up to the northwest part of the state. He said the country needs “capable, conservative leaders.”

Baird has been in elected office for more than 16 years, including time as a county commissioner. He’s in his third term in Congress after serving eight years in the state House.

The longtime owner of a family farm and home health care company, Baird is also a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War.

The district is solidly conservative; Baird won reelection in 2022 by more than 30 points.

