Valparaiso Mayoral Debate, October 9, 2023

Lakeshore Public Media | By Tom Maloney
Published October 10, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT
Valparaiso Mayoral Candidates Hannah Trueblood (D) and Jon Costas (R) debated on Monday, October 9, 2023 at the Valparaiso Memorial Opera House. Lakeshore Public Media's Tom Maloney moderated the debate, which was sponsored in partnership by the League of Women Voters of Porter County and the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce.

The results of this race, and others across Northwest Indiana will be covered on Tuesday, November 7, with live election night coverage on Lakeshore Public Media - 89.1 FM.

