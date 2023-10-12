Help local storytellers

MERRILLVILLE, IN – Lakeshore Public Media’s Community Advisory Board (CAB) is conducting a meeting Friday, October 27, at 3 p.m. (CT). The CAB meeting will be held in person at Lakeshore Public Media’s station located in Merrillville, Ind.

Lakeshore’s volunteer CAB is to provide a means to receive invaluable input from viewers and listeners in the community about programming, community service efforts, and the nonprofit public broadcaster’s impact on the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana communities. Members of the community are encouraged to attend the meeting and take part in the discussion.

“Our Community Advisory Board is paramount for the success of our station. The board helps us not only stay aligned with the communities we serve, CAB helps us regroup and revise our efforts to better serve our communities. The time, efforts, and information these volunteers share with us is valuable beyond measure,” said president and CEO, Chuck Roberts.

CAB groups are a requirement per the Corporation for Public Broadcasting guidelines for community licensed public broadcasting stations. The board works to advise the station to whether the programming and other policies are meeting the specialized educational and cultural needs of the communities it serves.

CAB secretary, Debbie Rzepczynski, said she is excited to welcome new faces to Lakeshore’s CAB to help the nonprofit station continue their mission to support lifelong learning, celebrate human diversity, and engage in civic concerns, all to enrich the lives of people in the communities it serves.

“If you have not been to a Lakeshore CAB meeting in person before, now is your chance to check out the media that we all love! Please feel free to bring a friend, family member or colleague,” said Rzepcynski. “Public broadcasting in Northwest Indiana is important to me and many others because diverse ideas are brought to the airwaves and are available to everyone in the Region. There is a lot of good happening in Northwest Indiana and Lakeshore Public Media helps me to become aware of people and places that I never knew existed.”

For more information about Lakeshore’s CAB, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org/CAB or call the station at 219-756-5656.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a private, nonprofit corporation authorized by Congress in 1967, is the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting. It helps support the operations of more than 1,500 locally managed and operated public television and radio stations nationwide. CPB is also the largest single source of funding for research, technology and program development for public radio, television and related online services.