Bison Tales Unveiled: Community Members Graze on Knowledge

Lakeshore Public Media, operating as a steward of knowledge and entertainment, orchestrated a two-day screening of "The American Buffalo" documentary. Hosted amidst the captivating ambiance of Broken Wagon Bison Ranch, this event witnessed a notable attendance of a hundred individuals, forming an assembly of curious minds eager to delve into the captivating world of America’s national mammal.

The event, a synergy of educational enthusiasm and natural grandeur, featured the newly acclaimed Ken Burns documentary, "The American Buffalo," which expertly weaves together the intricate tapestry of bison's historical significance, ecological importance, and the challenges they face in today's world. It serves as a testament to Lakeshore Public Media's unwavering commitment to bringing insightful narratives to the forefront.

The two-day event of “The American Buffalo" took place Friday, October 20 at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 21 at 11 a.m. This event worked to captivate audiences, providing an intimate exploration of the untamed spirit of the American bison by screening part one of the two-part documentary at Broken Wagon Bison Ranch, located at 563 W 450 N, Hobart, IN 46342.

As a station deeply rooted in the heart of Northwest Indiana, Lakeshore Public Media's efforts to host such events reflect its core mission. The success of "The American Buffalo" documentary screening at Broken Wagon Bison Ranch underscores the potential of public media in uniting a community through knowledge and a shared commitment to environmental stewardship.

This premiere offered a unique opportunity to witness these iconic creatures up close and personal while learning the dramatic story of America’s national mammal’s near extinction - and of the people who brought it back from the brink.

“We wanted to find a way to bring this film to life and help tell the tale of our national mammal, and this location did just that,” said community engagement coordinator, Russel Brodhacker. “We are beyond thankful to have worked with the ranch owners Wally, Bud, and Ruth Koeppen on this project. Their knowledge and expertise surrounding these stoic creatures helped make the lessons presented in the documentary more palpable for learners of all ages.”

Broken Wagon Bison Ranch, a family-owned and operated bison ranch in Northwest Indiana, boasts a population of over 100 majestic bison. Located on 160 acres in Hobart, IN, Broken Wagon Bison Ranch provides locally sourced bison meat, leather goods, hides, crafts, and more. This event provides a platform to immerse oneself in the rich history and profound significance of these remarkable animals. For more information, visit BrokenWagonBison.com.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. The public broadcaster operates with a mission to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.

