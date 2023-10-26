A Georgia restaurant will fine parents $50 if their children raise a ruckus

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Imagine you're at a nice restaurant trying to enjoy your meal, and some kids at the next table are raising a ruckus, and you don't know whether to leave or complain. A restaurant in North Georgia has a third option, fining the parents 50 bucks. It's right there on the menu of the Toccoa Riverside restaurant in Blue Ridge, adult surcharge for adults unable to parent. Some online reviewers are not happy, saying they'll never be back, but other reviewers said, you know, the food was worth it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

